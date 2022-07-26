Britney Spears and Elton John 'to release duet of Tiny Dancer next month'

26 July 2022, 10:59

Elton and Britney are reportedly releasing a new version of Tiny Dancer
Elton and Britney are reportedly releasing a new version of Tiny Dancer. Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Insiders have claimed the cover will be the 'song of the summer'.

Britney Spears and Elton John are reportedly collaborating on a new version of his 1972 song Tiny Dancer.

According to industry insiders, Britney, 40, joined Elton, 75, for a "super-secret" recording session in a music studio in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, last week.

Page Six reports that the track is being produced by Grammy-winner Andrew Watt, and is scheduled for release by Universal Music next month.

Tiny Dancer was first released in 1972
Tiny Dancer was first released in 1972. Picture: Getty

The duet is said to have been Elton's idea.

"Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt,” the source told the publication. They added that Britney and John have already “played it for people at their record label", and that "everybody is freaking out".

Britney was freed from her conservatorship last year
Britney was freed from her conservatorship last year. Picture: Getty

The source continued: "They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.

"Britney is officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super excited."

The new single will be Britney's first since she was freed from her conservatorship in November 2021, when a judge ruled that she should be given back control of her personal and financial independence for the first time since 2008.

