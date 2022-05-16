Britney Spears announces tragic news she has miscarried 'miracle' baby

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari said they have lost their 'miracle baby'
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari said they have lost their 'miracle baby'. Picture: Instagram/ Sam Asghari
Britney Spears said she and fiancé Sam Asghari will continue to 'try and expand' their family.

Britney Spears, 40, has announced the tragic news she has had a miscarriage.

The Baby One More Time, Oops... I Did It Again and Sometimes hitmaker shared the news on her Instagram account, explaining that she was "devastated".

Britney and her fiancé Sam Asghari announced the news in a joint statement which read: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.

"This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced they were expecting a baby in April
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced they were expecting a baby in April. Picture: Instagram/ Sam Asghari

It continues: "Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

Many of Britney's fans and celebrity friends have commented on the post, offering words of support to the couple.

Paris Hilton, for example, commented on the post: "I’m so sorry for your loss sis. Always here for you. Sending you so much love. Love you lots B."

Britney Spears said she and Sam will continue to try and grow their 'beautiful family'
Britney Spears said she and Sam will continue to try and grow their 'beautiful family'. Picture: Instagram/Britney Spears

Meanwhile, Sam posted a message for Britney saying: "We will have a miracle soon."

Britney already has two children, Sean and Jayden, who she welcomed with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Britney and her fiancé Sam Asghari said their love is their strength during this difficult time
Britney and her fiancé Sam Asghari said their love is their strength during this difficult time. Picture: Instagram/ Sam Asghari

Britney and her fiancé Sam Asghari first announced that they were expecting a baby back on April 11.

The couple have been together for around five years now, and first met on the set of Britney's music video Slumber Party.

They announced their engagement in September last year, and have since sparked speculation they are already married after Britney was spotted referring to Sam as her 'husband'.

If you have been affected by this story, miscarriage support is available at The Miscarriage Association.

