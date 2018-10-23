Carol Vorderman shares rare photo of her with 21-year-old son

23 October 2018, 14:23

Carol Vorderman has a 21-year-old son and 25-year-old daughter
The TV presenter posted a rare picture of her smiling with 'tall son' Cameron.

Carol Vorderman, 57, shared a rare snap of her hugging her 21-year-old son Cameron King, after the pair attended a black tie event.

The former countdown host recently revealed that she likes to spend her free time partying, and captioned the image: "Me and "Tall Son" Cameron last night #PartyTime .....we ended up in ⁦@McDonalds⁩ car park #Gloucester at 2am chomping on chicken nuggets and a mini McFlurry.

"So yesterday..Ascot daytime, a great black tie party evening, McDonalds early hours.....I love my life!"

Carol has two children, Katie, 27, and her 'tall son', Cameron, from her ten-year marriage to Patrick King.

And now that her two are all grown up she embraces the freedom it's brought her.

She told The Mirror: “Life now that my two children are grown up is about working hard and volunteering. I volunteer for some amazing organisations.

“The rest of the time I give lots of parties. I party hard. I love my life. I get up to lots of mischief.”

Despite being in the public eye, Carol rarely shares images of her two youngsters, and instead prefers to upload selfies of herself enjoying the life she loves.

The TV personality has been married twice; once to Christopher Mather for a year between 1985-1986 and again to Patrick King, from 1990-2000.

