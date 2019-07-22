Danielle Lloyd reveals she had a miscarriage in heartbreaking Instagram post

Danielle Lloyd has opened up about her miscarriage in a heartbreaking Instagram post. Picture: Getty

Danielle Lloyd has suffered a miscarriage

Danielle Lloyd has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

The post reads: "I may have only held you in my womb for a moment but I will hold you in my heart forever."

A spokesperson for the 35-year-old model confirmed the news to Bang Showbiz, saying: "Sadly Danielle and Michael lost a baby this weekend. They’re really grateful for the messages of support but would like some privacy for the time being."

Danielle has also taken to her Instagram stories to thank fans for their support, writing: "Thank you all for your lovely messages. Means so much to me and @gint1986."

She is mum to Archie, eight, Harry, seven, and George, six, with her ex Jamie O'Hara, and she and her husband Michael O'Neill are also parents to 21-month-old Ronnie.

Danielle previously revealed that, while she hopes her fifth child would be a girl, she would be happy to have another boy.

She said: "I've bought myself a book on how to conceive a girl. It sounds crazy, but there's a method in the madness. It's all scientific, you have to know when you ovulate and you have to do the deed on a certain day at a certain time.

"If we have another boy, then it was just meant to be. I only want one more."