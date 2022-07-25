Dec Donnelly announces birth of baby boy

25 July 2022, 08:10 | Updated: 25 July 2022, 08:20

Dec Donnelly has welcomed his second child
Dec Donnelly has welcomed his second child. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Declan Donnelly described his son as a 'little ray of light' coming just weeks after his brother's death.

Dec Donnelly has shared the wonderful news that he and his wife Ali Astall have welcomed their second child.

Sharing a photo of the little tot's hand to Twitter, Dec wrote: "Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light.

"He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister! D x".

Dec and Ali got married in 2015, and welcomed their first child Isla in 2018.

A number of famous faces rushed to offer their congratulations, with chef Jamie Oliver writing: "Congratulations to you all xxxxx".

Presenter Cat Deeley, who worked with Ant and Dec on SMTV in the 90s, added: "That is wonderful news ! Congratulations …. Sending love."

The birth comes just weeks after the death of his older brother Father Dermott, who passed away after a short illness earlier this year.

Father Dermott, a Catholic Priest, conducted his brother's wedding ceremony to Ali, and he was best know for his work with young people and youth ministry.

