Des O'Connor dead: Legendary entertainer passes away aged 88

Des O'Connor has died aged 88. Picture: PA Images

TV presenter, singer and comedian Des O'Connor has died in his family home.

Des O'Connor has died at the age of 88, his agent has confirmed.

The comedian and TV presenter passed away in his sleep on Saturday after a fall at his family home in Buckinghamshire last week.

Des' agent said in a statement: "It is with great sorrow that I confirm that Des O'Connor passed away yesterday.

"He had been admitted to hospital just over a week ago, following a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire.

"Unfortunately yesterday evening his condition suddenly deteriorated and he drifted peacefully away in his sleep."

Des O'Connor has been survived by his wife Jodie. Picture: PA Images

Des is survived by his wife Jodie, son Adam and four daughters, Karin, TJ, Samantha and Kristina.

Fans will know the star best for hosting his own chat show, as well as Take Your Pick.

Des also hosted Countdown alongside Carol Vorderman until 2008, and he was made a CBE for his services to entertainment and broadcasting in the same year.

Long-term friend and co-host Melanie Sykes, who hosted TV show Today With Des And Mel alongside Des, has since paid tribute to the star.

She wrote: "Des had the softest hands of anyone I ever met and the kindest of hearts. He had talent in every fibre of his being and was stubborn as a mule.

"He was the full ticket as a friend and colleague. When he chose me to be his co host on the ‘Today’ daytime show it was one the greatest days of my professional life.

"It was an education and a privilege to work with him for the years that followed.

"We worked long hours but always laughed lots, not least because when it it was showtime he would always tell me I looked like robbers dog! These years I will never forget and nor will I forget him. Darling Des you will be forever missed. Melanie x".

Paddy McGuinness also tweeted: "Such sad news. Des O'Connor was never afraid to laugh at himself and that was part of his charm. Whether it was Eric Morecambe ridiculing him, or Freddie Starr smashing his studio set up, Des always laughed along. Another part of my childhood telly viewing gone."