Dirty Mother Pukka episode two: Cherry Healey opens up about dating after divorce

3 March 2022, 09:32 | Updated: 3 March 2022, 09:33

Dirty Mother Pukka is back for episode two!
Dirty Mother Pukka is back for episode two! Picture: Heart
Anna Whitehouse

By Anna Whitehouse

Dirty Mother Pukka episode two is here! This week, Anna Whitehouse sat down with Cherry Healey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In this week’s Dirty Mother Pukka podcast we - myself and co-host Polly Hazlewood - speak to TV presenter Cherry Healey.

The pain - and equal relief - of divorce is covered in this no-holds-barred chat. Cherry speaks of the shame she was made to feel by other women when she separated from her husband. “I felt shunned when it wasn’t my fault. But there was so much judgement and a stigma attached to divorcing a man. In a way that it doesn’t get applied to men.”

She also talked about dating after divorce, saying: I hadn't been romantic for a long time. I was desperate for that kind of element in my life. And I also love dating, I loved it before I got married."

Cherry Healey joined us for episode two of Dirty Mother Pukka!
Cherry Healey joined us for episode two of Dirty Mother Pukka! Picture: Heart

Cherry offered some handy dating tips, revealing she has 'three golden rules' she lives by.

She always tells people she can only meet for 45 minutes as she has more plans. This way, you have an easy escape if you aren't enjoying it. If you are having a good time, she says, you can always say the plans got cancelled...


Dirty Mother Pukka episode two is out now
Dirty Mother Pukka episode two is out now. Picture: Heart

She also recommends that people don't spend any money (such as getting your hair done or a wax) before the first date, and she urges people to take a break from dating if it stops being fun.

The episode wouldn’t be complete without a filthy little bedtime story at the end. Polly brings this emotive episode to a close with a frisky ready from an amateur lesbian novella. 

Next week, we'll be speaking to Stella Creasey about breastfeeding in Parliament and why her WikiFeet rating is so low.

Listen to the first episode of Dirty Mother Pukka on Global Player.

Listen to Dirty Mother Pukka

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Neighbours has been cancelled after 37 years

Neighbours end date confirmed as bosses release emotional apology to fans

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing an outfit from the high street

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polkadot skirt from the high street
Where are Kate Laidlaw and Matt Ridley from MAFS now?

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Kate Laidlaw and Matt Ridley now?

TV & Movies

Jessica Seracino dramatically quit Married at First Sight Australia

The moment Married At First Sight Australia's Jessica Seracino dramatically quit the show

TV & Movies

Arthur in Emmerdale is played by Alfie Clarke

How old is Emmerdale's Arthur Thomas and who plays him?

TV & Movies

Not sure what to get your mum for Mother's Day? We've got you covered!

What to buy your mum for Mother's Day 2022: Gift and present ideas

Lifestyle

Coronation Street has been cancelled today

Why is Coronation Street not on tonight?

TV & Movies

EastEnders has been cancelled this evening

Why is EastEnders not on tonight?

TV & Movies

The club have announced what will happen with the £10,000 raised for Joe and his family

Football club give up search for little boy after fans raise £10,000 for him to attend matches

Lifestyle

A woman has been slammed for expecting her mother-in-law to provide childcare

‘My wife is furious because my parents are leaving the country and she wants free childcare’

Lifestyle

Gray Atkins will be taken down next week in EastEnders

Shock EastEnders spoilers hint Karen Taylor kills Gray Atkins in thriller episode

TV & Movies

Simon Leviev is being sued by the Leviev family

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev is being sued by the Leviev family

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a denim shirt dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her denim midi dress by Fenwick
The 'BBC dad' has shared an update on his kids

Dad from viral news clip delights fans with picture of kids five years on

TV & Movies

Selin Mengu broke MAFS rules after the show

Married At First Sight Australia's Selin Mengu speaks out on messy split from Anthony Cincotta

TV & Movies