Dirty Mother Pukka episode two: Cherry Healey opens up about dating after divorce

By Anna Whitehouse

Dirty Mother Pukka episode two is here! This week, Anna Whitehouse sat down with Cherry Healey.

In this week’s Dirty Mother Pukka podcast we - myself and co-host Polly Hazlewood - speak to TV presenter Cherry Healey.

The pain - and equal relief - of divorce is covered in this no-holds-barred chat. Cherry speaks of the shame she was made to feel by other women when she separated from her husband. “I felt shunned when it wasn’t my fault. But there was so much judgement and a stigma attached to divorcing a man. In a way that it doesn’t get applied to men.”

She also talked about dating after divorce, saying: I hadn't been romantic for a long time. I was desperate for that kind of element in my life. And I also love dating, I loved it before I got married."

Cherry offered some handy dating tips, revealing she has 'three golden rules' she lives by.

She always tells people she can only meet for 45 minutes as she has more plans. This way, you have an easy escape if you aren't enjoying it. If you are having a good time, she says, you can always say the plans got cancelled...





She also recommends that people don't spend any money (such as getting your hair done or a wax) before the first date, and she urges people to take a break from dating if it stops being fun.

The episode wouldn’t be complete without a filthy little bedtime story at the end. Polly brings this emotive episode to a close with a frisky ready from an amateur lesbian novella.

Next week, we'll be speaking to Stella Creasey about breastfeeding in Parliament and why her WikiFeet rating is so low.

