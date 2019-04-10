Elisabeth Moss Scientology: What has The Handmaid's Tale actress said about her religion?

Elisabeth Moss has spoken openly about her Scientology. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Elisabeth Moss has spoken openly about her Scientology beliefs for the first time.

The Handmaid’s Tale actress, 36, has always remained tight lipped about her religion and beliefs in the Church of Scientology until now.

In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, the Mad Men star explained some of her beliefs in more detail, saying that her religion is a “complicated thing”.

But what did Elisabeth say? And what is Scientology?

What has Elisabeth Moss said about her Scientology beliefs?

Elisabeth Moss has previously remained tight-lipped about her religious beliefs. Picture: Getty

For the first time, Elisabeth spoke openly to The Daily Beast about some of her beliefs within the Church of Scientology.

She explained to the publication: “It’s a complicated thing because the things that I believe in, I can only speak to my personal experience and my personal beliefs.

"One of the things I believe in is freedom of speech. I believe we as humans should be able to critique things. I believe in freedom of the press."

The actress went on to explain how she believes in people “being able to speak their own opinions”, and that she doesn’t ever want to take that away from anybody, because that is “very important” to her.

Speaking about her most famous role in The Handmaid’s Tale and how it relates to her beliefs, Elisabeth said: “The Handmaid’s Tale lines up so perfectly parallel with my own beliefs in freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the things that this country was actually built on."

Elisabeth Moss said: " I can only speak to my personal experience and my personal beliefs". Picture: PA

What is Scientology?

On the official Scientology website, they write: “Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being.”

The church addresses the spirit, not the body or mind, and “believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes.”

To read more about the religion, visit their website here.