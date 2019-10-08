Hailey Baldwin mocked for ‘spelling error’ on wedding dress as she marries Justin Bieber

8 October 2019, 08:18 | Updated: 8 October 2019, 08:37

Hailey Baldwin has left some people questioning whether the quote on her gown was spelt correctly
Hailey Baldwin has left some people questioning whether the quote on her gown was spelt correctly. Picture: Instagram/Justin Bieber/Hailey Bieber
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

Hailey Baldwin officially married Justin Bieber last weekend in a lavish ceremony, but one thing wasn’t quite perfect.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, and Justin Bieber, 25, held an official wedding celebration last weekend, a year after their courthouse nuptials.

Following the wedding, the couple shared an insight into their big day, posting pictures of the celebrations on their Instagram accounts.

Justin swooned over his stunning wife, while Hailey proudly showed off her wedding gown, designed by Virgil Abloh.

Hailey’s dress was a fitted lace gown, complete with a long veil train with the words: “Till death do us part” embroidered at the bottom.

However, some fans have been left shocked at the dress, as they have spotted a ‘spelling mistake’ on the gown's train.

Some people have taken to social media to question whether it should have been spelled: “Til death do us part” – with one L in "till".

One person commented on Instagram: “Wait…isn’t ‘till’ spelled incorrectly? Isn’t it ’til’?”

Another added: “Cute idea, but it’s too bad to see a typo on the veil", while a third wrote: “There’s a grammatical error on your train, girl.”

View this post on Instagram

9.30.19 ❤️

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on

However, other people have jumped to defend Hailey and her train, as they claim the quote – taken from official wedding vows – is actually “Till Death Do Us Part”.

One person wrote: “No, there is not a typo on Hailey Bieber’s wedding dress.

“That’s not an apostrophe before “TILL” — it’s a quote mark, and there’s a second one at the end of the phrase.

“‘TILL’ is an acceptable shortening of “UNTIL.”

So what is it? Till or Til?

