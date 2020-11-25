Heavy D dead: Celebrity Big Brother star dies aged 43

Heavy D has tragically died. Picture: Getty

Heavy D - real name Colin Newell - has sadly passed away.

Celebrity Big Brother 2016 star Heavy D has died aged 43, his friend confirmed today.

The TV personality, real name Colin Newell, was known for his role in Storage Hunters, and he took part in the 18th series of CBB alongside Stephen Bear, Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor.

According to the Mirror, his friend Nick Nevern tweeted: "I’m very shocked & saddened to hear of the passing of my friend @HeavyHeavyd.

Heavy D took part in the eighteenth series of CBB. Picture: Getty

"u lived ur life the way u wanted to & f*** anyone who didn’t like it! U always brought a smile to my face bro & lifted any room you where in. #RIPHeavyD."

Heavy D was a committed Arsenal Football Club fan, and the AFTV Twitter account wrote today: "We are shocked to hear the sad news that Heavy D has passed away today. Our condolences go to his family at this very sad time. #RIPHeavyD".

We are shocked to hear the sad news that Heavy D has passed away today. Our condolences go to his family at this very sad time. #RIPHeavyD — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) November 25, 2020

Heavy D's cause of death has not been confirmed.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.