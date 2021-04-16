Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

Helen McCrory has tragically passed away. Picture: Getty/BBC

By Alice Dear

Helen McCrory's husband Damian Lewis said he is 'heartbroken' after losing his wife to cancer.

Helen McCrory has died at the age of 52.

The actress, who was best known for her performances as Polly in Peaky Blinders and Narcissa Malfoy in Harry Potter, peacefully passed away at home following a secret cancer battle.

Helen McCrory passed away 'peacefully' at home. Picture: Getty

Actor Damian Lewis, who is married to the star, confirmed the tragic news on Friday evening on his Twitter account, saying he was 'heartbroken' by his family's loss.

The statement reads: "I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives.

"She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

Helen's husband Damian Lewis said he was 'heartbroken' over the loss. Picture: Getty

Damian and Helen have been married for 14 years and have two children together, Manon and Gulliver.

Helen McCrory portrayed the iconic Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders. Picture: BBC

Helen McCrory had a long and successful career in film and TV, and was recently best known for her role as Polly Gray in BBC drama Peaky Blinders.

She also starred in a number of the Harry Potter films, playing Draco Malfoy's mother Narcissa Malfoy.