Holly Willoughby This Morning outfit today: Phillip Schofield’s co-star brings the sunshine in yellow LK Bennett dress

Holly Willoughby wore a LK Bennett dress for This Morning. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

By Alice Dear

Here is where you can buy Holly Willoughby’s This Morning yellow dress.

Holly Willoughby bought the sunshine to This Morning for Tuesday’s show.

Phillip Schofield’s co-star dressed in a stunning yellow midi dress for the ITV show, wearing her hair in a soft wave, a berry lip and a pair of nude heels.

The Dancing On Ice presenter’s dress is by LK Bennett, and is still in stock.

The dress is the Montague Yellow Bow Print Silk Tea Dress, and is online for £295.

The dress features a subtle print, button detail down the front as well as a ribbon around the neck.

The mother-of-three finished the ensemble off with a pair of her favourite nude heels by Gianvito Rossi.

Holly Willoughby's dress is still online. Picture: LK Bennett

Fans of Holly love the presenter in yellow, and were quick to shower her with compliments over the outfit.

One fan commented: “Gorgeous as always, my absolute styler icon.”

Another added: “That dress is so beautiful.”