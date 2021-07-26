Home and Away star Dieter Brummer dies aged 45

Dieter Brummer has sadly passed away. Picture: Alamy/Shutterstock

Dieter Brummer, who played Shane Parrish in Home and Away, has sadly passed away aged 45.

Home and Away star Dieter Brummer has passed away at home aged 45, his family have confirmed.

The Australian actor is best known for playing Shane Parrish in the soap, a role that made him a household name in the 1990s.

He was found dead in his home in north-west Sydney last Saturday, and police have said that they are not treating his death as suspicious.

His family confirmed the devastating news on Facebook, writing: "Heartbreaking news.

"We have lost a free spirit. Vale Dieter Brummer. Way too young. Way too soon. My sincerest, deepest condolences to his beautiful sister Karlene and all of Dieters family & friends. Keep flying young fella."

Dieter was cast in Home and Away in 1992. Picture: Alamy

As reported by the Mirror, a spokesperson for New South Wales Police told News.com.au: "About 1.30pm (Saturday 24 July 2021), officers from The Hills Police Area Command responded to reports of a concern for welfare at a home on Glenhaven Road, Glenhaven.

“The body of a man was located inside the home. His death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner."

Dieter was found dead at his home in Sydney last Saturday. Picture: Shutterstock

A spokesperson for Australian TV channel Seven, which airs Home and Away, said: "Home and Away and Channel 7 are deeply saddened to hear of Dieter Brummer’s passing.

"Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences for his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish.

"We send our sincere condolences to Dieter’s family and friends during this very difficult time."