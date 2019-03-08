Jake Quickenden debuts his new veneers after losing his front teeth

Jake Quickenden showed off his new veneers. Picture: Heart

By Alice Dear

EXCLUSIVE: Jake Quickenden caught up with Heart and revealed all about his new fake teeth... but he didn't get them done in Turkey like other reality stars.

Jake Quickenden has revealed his new veneers after knocking his front two teeth out.

The X Factor and Dancing On Ice star showed off his white new gnashers after undergoing the cosmetic dentistry.

Talking to Heart.co.uk, Jake explained how he made the decision to get the veneers after he knocked out his front two teeth during a skiing accident.

“It’s only because I knocked my teeth out skiing, my two front teeth”, he said.

Jake Quickenden lost his front two teeth skiing. Picture: Getty

Jake Quickenden said he would never go to Turkey for the veneers. Picture: Heart

“So I had to have root canal and they were going a little bit brown.”

He added: “I thought, you know what, I’m just going to go and get the full lot done.”

The procedure, which he had done at KissDental in Manchester, went well with no pain, Jake explained.

When asked why he didn’t go to Turkey for the procedure, as many people do, he said: “No, god no, I’m not about that life.

“You don’t know what you’re turning up to. I’ll get there and end up being kidnapped and stuff.”