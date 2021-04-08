Loose Women's Jane McDonald announces partner Eddie Rothe has died aged 67

Eddie Rothe has sadly passed away. Picture: Twitter/Jane McDonald/Getty

Eddie Rothe, the drummer in band The Searchers, sadly passed away after a battle with lung cancer.

Jane McDonald has announced that her partner Eddie Rothe has sadly died of lung cancer.

A statement was posted on the Loose Women star's Twitter page, reading: "It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane’s beloved long term partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March.

"He had been battling lung cancer for the last few months.

Announcement 1/2: It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane’s beloved long term partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March. He had been battling lung cancer for the last few months. We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support... pic.twitter.com/yETN3ruHKA — Jane McDonald (@TheJaneMcDonald) April 7, 2021

"We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support during this very difficult time, especially the NHS staff and the wonderful team at The Wakefield Hospice. The funeral took place earlier today and we would please ask for your kindness in observing Jane’s privacy for her and Ed’s family at this sad time."

Eddie was a drummer in Liverpool-based group The Searchers in the 1960s, and he and Jane met and briefly dated in 1980.

The pair got together again in 2008 after meeting in ITV studios.

Jane's followers rushed to send their condolences after the post, with one writing: "Oh what awful news . My heart goes out to you jane . You always spoke about him on your tours and shows with such love . Sending special thoughts your way."

Jane and Eddie got together in 2008. Picture: Getty

Another added: "So very sorry, so soon after your beloved mum. No words will heal your pain right now. Take comfort from the wonderful and happy memories, and the love that surrounds you always. X".

A third wrote: "Dearest Jane, I am so so sorry to hear of the loss of your Ed. May he rest in peace. Thinking of you and sending you so much love. Look after you."

Our thoughts are with Jane, and Eddie's friends and family.