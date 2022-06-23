Kate Bush responds to Stranger Things' revival of Running Up That Hill

23 June 2022, 14:14

Kate Bush was already a fan of Stranger Things before they featured her hit Running Up That Hill
Kate Bush was already a fan of Stranger Things before they featured her hit Running Up That Hill. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kate Bush's 1985 hit Running Up That Hill has had a global comeback after being featured on Netflix's Stranger Things.

Kate Bush, 63, has finally responded to the recent success of her 80s hit Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) thanks to Netflix's hit series Stranger Things.

The hit-song was featured in Stranger Things' fourth series, in an intense scene where one of the main characters, Max, is attempting to escape from the otherworldly Vecna.

In the scene, Max is in a trance which she can only be removed from with music that holds importance to her.

Her friends Dustin, Lucas and Steve quickly rush to put headphones on her, and end up playing Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill.

Kate Bush released Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) 37 years ago
Kate Bush released Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) 37 years ago. Picture: Getty

Since the new series dropped on Netflix, the song has become a viral hit, 37 years after it was first released.

Now, Kate Bush has finally responded to the current success, telling the BBC that it is "very special".

Running Up That Hill was used in the scene where Max escapes Vecna
Running Up That Hill was used in the scene where Max escapes Vecna. Picture: Alamy

The singer said: "It's just extraordinary. It's such a great series. I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this."

She continued: "It's so exciting. But it's quite shocking really, isn't it? I mean, the whole world's gone mad.

"The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is, well, I think it's very special."

Kate Bush said the reaction to her song was 'so exciting'
Kate Bush said the reaction to her song was 'so exciting'. Picture: Getty

Kate, who was a fan of the series before they featured her song, also said of the Stranger Things scene: "I think they've put it in a really special place.

"The Duffer brothers created the series and actually we watched it from the first series onwards, so I was already familiar with the series.

"And I thought, what a lovely way for the song to be used in such a positive way.

"You know, as a kind of talisman almost for Max. And yeah, I think it's very touching, actually."

Stranger Things 4 is now available to stream on Netflix.

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Can you spot the fish?

You could be a world record holder if you spot the fish under 15 seconds

Lifestyle

Tom Felton returned to Harry Potter Studios to open the new herbology classroom

Harry Potter's Tom Felton gives fans first look at Professor Sprout's greenhouse

TV & Movies

A woman was told by her neighbour to make her kids play in the park instead (stock image)

'My neighbours are demanding I ban my son from playing in the garden'

Lifestyle

Will Simon Bassett be returning?

Regé-Jean Page responds to rumours he's returning to Bridgerton

TV & Movies

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is currently filming in Greece

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 has started filming in Greece

TV & Movies

Would you be doing the same at the crack of dawn to reserve a sunbed?

Holidaymakers have started documenting shocking hotel 'sunbed wars'

Travel

Amy Hart has urged the public to get their smear tests

Amy Hart urges women not to skip smear tests as she undergoes colposcopy
Millie Radford shared an adorable photo of her two kids

Millie Radford shares photo of daughter's bond with baby brother Chester Bleu
Gordon Ramsay will reportedly return for the new series

Gordon Ramsay 'to reunite with Gino D'Campo and Fred Siriex for new Road Trip series'

TV & Movies

This is everything you need to know about applying for a train ticket refund amid the industrial strikes

How to get a refund if the train strike cancelled or delayed your train

Travel

The optical illusion was shared to TikTok

Only 1% of people can see the image in this optical illusion - what do you see?

Lifestyle

Stacey has shared photos of her wedding invites to Instagram

Stacey Solomon in tears as she shows off personalised wedding invites
You could be slapped with a huge fine if you're caught urinating in the sea

Holidaymakers caught urinating in the sea at Spanish resort face £645 fine

Travel

Sue Radford has removed the cot from her home for the first time in 30 years

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford feeling 'weird' as she removes baby cot for the first time in 30 years
Dame Kelly Holmes and Phillip Schofield in tears as they discuss coming out journey

Dame Kelly Holmes and Phillip Schofield in tears as they discuss coming out journey

This Morning