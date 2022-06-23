Kate Bush responds to Stranger Things' revival of Running Up That Hill

Kate Bush's 1985 hit Running Up That Hill has had a global comeback after being featured on Netflix's Stranger Things.

Kate Bush, 63, has finally responded to the recent success of her 80s hit Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) thanks to Netflix's hit series Stranger Things.

The hit-song was featured in Stranger Things' fourth series, in an intense scene where one of the main characters, Max, is attempting to escape from the otherworldly Vecna.

In the scene, Max is in a trance which she can only be removed from with music that holds importance to her.

Her friends Dustin, Lucas and Steve quickly rush to put headphones on her, and end up playing Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill.

Since the new series dropped on Netflix, the song has become a viral hit, 37 years after it was first released.

Now, Kate Bush has finally responded to the current success, telling the BBC that it is "very special".

The singer said: "It's just extraordinary. It's such a great series. I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this."

She continued: "It's so exciting. But it's quite shocking really, isn't it? I mean, the whole world's gone mad.

"The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is, well, I think it's very special."

Kate, who was a fan of the series before they featured her song, also said of the Stranger Things scene: "I think they've put it in a really special place.

"The Duffer brothers created the series and actually we watched it from the first series onwards, so I was already familiar with the series.

"And I thought, what a lovely way for the song to be used in such a positive way.

"You know, as a kind of talisman almost for Max. And yeah, I think it's very touching, actually."

Stranger Things 4 is now available to stream on Netflix.