Who is Keeley Hawes, how old is the Bodyguard actress and is The Durrells star married?

Keeley Hawes is a British actress known for her roles in Bodyguard and The Durrells. Picture: Getty

We get know actress Keeley Hawes - who is best known for playing Julia Montague in Bodyguard, alongside Richard Madden.

British actress Keeley Hawes has recently reprised her role as matriarch Louisa in hit TV series, The Durrells.

But who is the Bodyguard actress, what else has she been in, and is she married? We take a look at Hawes' impressive career to date...

Who is Keeley Hawes?

Keeley Hawes is a celebrated TV and stage actress, who was born in London on 10th February, 1976 - which makes her 43 at the time of writing this article.

The star grew up in Marylebone, London, with her parents and brother, Jamie Hawes.

She was educated at the Sylvia Young Theatre School and began modelling before she broke into acting.

At SYTS, Keeley grew close with Emma Bunton, who would go on to join Spice Girls. The pair travelled together for six months and remain close to this day.

What TV shows and films has Keeley been in?

Keeley is best known for her role as Home Secretary, Julia Montague, in Bodyguard, which was released in 2018. In the gripping thriller series, Keeley starred alongside Game of Thrones actor, Richard Madden, who played her bodyguard.

While it's true that Keeley was recognised internationally for her performance in Bodyguard, she has enjoyed an incredibly successful career to date.

You may also recognise her from the ITV series, The Durrells, which follows a family who move to Corfu, Greece.

She's also starred in the following:

- Pie in the Sky

- Heartbeat

- Wives and Daughters

- Canterbury Tales

- Spooks

- The Vicar of Dibley

- Death at a Funeral

- Mutual Friends

- Ashes to Ashes

- Idnetity

- Doctor Who

- Fungus the Bogeyman

- Line of Duty

- The Missing

- Traitors

Keeley has been married to husband Matthew Macfadyen since 2004. Picture: Getty

Is Keeley Hawes married and does she have any children?

In 2001, Hawes married DJ and cartoonist, Spencer McCallum. The pair had a son together, but divorced in 2004.

Keeley then went on to marry Matthew Macfadyen in November 2004, with whom she has a daughter and a son.

Her children's names are Maggie, Myles and Ralph.

When is The Durrells on ITV?

Hit TV show The Durrells is back for a fourth series.

It airs on ITV every Sunday from 8pm.

There are six episodes in total for season 4.