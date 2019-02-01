Who is Keith Lemon? Real name and family life revealed

Get to know the Celebrity Juice presenter. Picture: Getty

Get to know the Celebrity Juice presenter: his age, family life and real name uncovered

Celebrity Juice has been on our screens for a whopping 10 years, and the risqué chat show hosted by Keith Lemon is still going strong.

It was recently announced that Fearne Cotton would be stepping down from her post as team captain on the show, and Keith hinted that Emily Atack would replace her, saying: "I know who it is but I’m not allowed to say because of scheduling. We don’t know if the dates tally.

"As soon as this programme has finished I'll tell you who it is."

Keith Lemon has presented Celebrity Juice since 2008. Picture: ITV2

But who is Keith Lemon? What's his age and real name? Let's find out:

Keith Lemon, real name Leigh Francis, was born in April 1973, making him 45 years old.

Lemon is a character created by Francis, who is loosely based on his best friend.

He has stated that Lemon's background is that of a failed businessman who won the Businessman of the Year award in 1993.

Francis has presented Celebrity Juice since 2008. As well as this, he's an author, voice-over artist, actor and writer. His first TV role was on Dom and Kirk's Nite O' Plenty, and subsequently played Barry Gibson, a music paparazzo, on Popworld.

Keith Lemon / Leigh Francis' wife and children

Francis married Jill Carter, a beauty therapist, in 2002. They have two daughters - Matilda, born in 2009, and Dolly.

Why did Fearne Cotton leave Celebrity Juice?

After a decade at her Team Captain post, Fearne announced she was leaving the show last week. She told The Sun: “After ten years of complete fun, I have decided to leave Celebrity Juice.

"It has been a joy to be part of this magnificent show and I wish the team the very best in future series."

Holly Willoughby, the other Team Captain, wrote on Instagram: “I’m going to miss you being on the other side of my banana… thank you for 10 years of laughter… love you @fearnecotton … we are going to MISS you on @celebjuiceofficial SOOO much xxxx.”