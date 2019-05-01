Kelly Brook's on-air look: Get the Heart presenter's belted playsuit and trainers
1 May 2019, 17:35 | Updated: 1 May 2019, 18:00
Kelly kept it simple with all-neutral shades today
Kelly Brook and JK are on the air today getting you home.
Today, the Heart presenter and model kept things chic and simple in a rust-coloured playsuit paired with some lace-up trainers.
Here's where you can get the look:
Playsuit
The rust-coloured playsuit is from high-street favourite, Zara, which Kelly's been loving recently.
We're big fans of the safari-chic inspired style which belts in at the waist, detailed with classic utility features which is completely on trend.
To keep the look playful - Kelly's added trainers.
Perfect!