Kelly Brook's on-air look: Get the Heart presenter's belted playsuit and trainers

1 May 2019, 17:35 | Updated: 1 May 2019, 18:00

Kelly's simple but chic is from a favourite high street store
Kelly's simple but chic is from a favourite high street store. Picture: Heart
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Kelly kept it simple with all-neutral shades today

Kelly Brook and JK are on the air today getting you home.

Today, the Heart presenter and model kept things chic and simple in a rust-coloured playsuit paired with some lace-up trainers.

Here's where you can get the look:

Playsuit

Kelly's tie waist playsuit is from Zara
Kelly's tie waist playsuit is from Zara. Picture: Heart

The rust-coloured playsuit is from high-street favourite, Zara, which Kelly's been loving recently.

We're big fans of the safari-chic inspired style which belts in at the waist, detailed with classic utility features which is completely on trend.

To keep the look playful - Kelly's added trainers.

Perfect!

