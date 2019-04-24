Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her white denim jacket and tie dye skirt

We can't get enough of Kelly Brook's on-trend-yet-affordable look she's been rocking each weekday as she gets you home on Heart, and today's outfit is perfect for the sunny Spring weather.

Kelly, who's getting London home with JK every weekday between 4 and 7, has teamed a white denim jacket with a tie dye skirt and nude suede heels.

Here's how you can shop the look:

White Cropped Denim Jacket - Red Herring at Debenhams - £28

White denim is having a real moment this season and, as long as you're not the kind of person who spills food down everything they wear, it works for pretty much everyone.

We love Kelly's Debenhams version. Click here to shop.

Grey Tie Dye Mesh Midi Skirt - £19.99 - New Look

Midi skirts are the Spring/Summer staple that aren't going anywhere any time soon - and this tie dye take is selling out quick.

Click here to shop.

Light Brown Suede Buckle Strap Block Heels - New Look - £35.99

It's now finally warm enough to ditch the socks and dig out your summer heels - and we're loving these strappy sandals.

Click here to shop.