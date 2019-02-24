Kelly Brook says she may never be a mother after suffering two heartbreaking miscarriages

The model opens up about the "difficult time" she's been through and admits she'll probably never have children

Kelly Brook has revealed that she may never become a mother after a series of heartbreaking miscarriages.

The 39-year-old opened up about her past in an honest new interview with Fabulous magazine.

She said: "I tried to have a baby but it didn't work... You can feel quite a bit of failure if you go through miscarriage or fell that it's quite unfair, but as much as it was a real loss and a difficult time, I got through it."

The model and her ex-boyfriend, England rugby star Thom Evans, lost their baby girl when Kelly was five months pregnant. They suffered a second miscarriage later that year.

Following the heartbreaking events, Kelly began evaluating whether or not she wanted to try again.

"I've sat down and asked myself: 'Do I really want to have children? Is this something I really want to do?' And I've realised it's not something I've always wanted and I'm fine with it.

"It's sad that it happened and obviously I wish it hadn't gone that way, but there is life after that," she added.

The tragedies have forced Kelly, who's been dating Jeremy Parisi for the last three and a half years, to reflect on her past and think about her future.

"I can barely get myself out the front door, let alone do a school run. Even my mum said to me at one point: 'Having kids? What were you thinking?' And I don't really know! I don't think I was thinking.

After some soul searching, she revealed she’s now at peace with her decision but feels people can still be ‘really unkind’ in their judgements.

"If I'd really thought about it, maybe I wouldn't have even got pregnant. But as a woman you're expected to go through everything aren't you," she said.