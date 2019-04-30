How many kids did Debbie Rowe and Michael Jackson have together?

30 April 2019, 15:52

Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe are parents to Prince and Paris Jackson
Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe are parents to Prince and Paris Jackson. Picture: GETTY

Debbie and Michael divorced in 1999 following a two-year romance where they welcomed two children

Michael Jackson made international headlines in 1996 when his wife Debbie Rowe fell pregnant with his first child - just months after the King of Pop divorced his first wife, Lisa Marie Presley.

How many children do Debbie Rowe and Michael Jackson have?

The couple welcomed their first child when Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. - nicknamed as Prince - was born in February 1997.

A year later, and Paris Jackson was born in April 1998.

Michael Jackson married Debbie Rowe in 1996
Michael Jackson married Debbie Rowe in 1996. Picture: GETTY

How did Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe meet and when did they marry?

Debbie Rowe met Michael Jackson when she was working as an assistant in the dermatology office that the King of Pop was being treated in for his vitiligo condition.

She has previously explained how following Michael's divorce from Lisa Marie Presely in 1996, Michael told her of fears that he would never be a father - so she proposed to give him children.

It was announced later that year that Debbie had become pregnant with Michael's first child, and they married in November 1996 in a ceremony in Sydney, Australia.

After welcoming their two children, Michael and Debbie divorced in 1999. In the divorce settlement, she reportedly received $8million and a mansion in Beverley Hills.

