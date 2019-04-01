Kim and Khloe Kardashian defend selling diet pills to young fans on social media

Kim and Khloe have defended endorsing diet pills on social media posts. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian claims she does research into all of the products that she endorses

The Kardashian family have hit back at criticism over selling diet products on their social media accounts.

Actress Jameela Jamil recently commented on an Instagram post of Khloe Kardashian promoting diet tea products.

Jameela put: "If you're too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product... and b) tell them the side effects of this non-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying isn't health... then I guess I have to."

Family matriarch Kris told The New York Times: "I don't live in that negative energy space. Ninety percent of people will be really excited about the family and the journey and who we are."

Meanwhile, Khloe denied having a chef and told how she broadcasts her workout sessions on social media, adding: "Well, listen, I am showing you what to do, silly person..."

Kris Jenner has defended the family's business deals. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian, 38, added: "If there is work that is really easy that doesn't take away from our kids, that's like a huge priority, if someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider.

"You're going to get backlash for almost everything so as long as you like it or believe in it or it's worth it financially, whatever your decision may be, as long as you're OK with that."

After seeing what the Kardashian family had to say about her claims, Jameela tweeted: "Essentially, "f*** the young, impressionable people, or those struggling with eating disorders, we want the money.'"

Jameela went on to explain how she had been offered the same opportunities to "flog this stuff" but has refused the work.