Actress Kristen Bell told her children their teeth would fall out if they revealed Frozen 2 spoilers

15 November 2019, 14:31 | Updated: 15 November 2019, 14:32

Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The actress and voiceover artist for the famous Disney film franchise told her two children about the new film.

Kristen Bell has opened up about a while lie she told her two young kids to ensure they wouldn't blurt out any spoilers about the new Frozen movie.

The 39-year-old actress plays Princess Ana in the hit Disney film franchise and as we're all anticipating the release of new film, Frozen 2, she's revealed that she had to take drastic measures when it came to her two daughters, Lincoln, six, and Delta, five.

Kristen is known for her work as the voice of Gossip Girl and Anna in Frozen
Kristen is known for her work as the voice of Gossip Girl and Anna in Frozen. Picture: Instagram

She has both daughters with her husband Dax Shepard who she's been with since 2007, and admitted in a recent interview she'd shared details with the kids, but warned if they told anyone their teeth would fall out.

Kristen revealed she'd told them "everything" that was happening in the upcoming movie because she wanted to be a "cool mom".

She said to SiriusXM: "I told my kids everything. I was in the mood to be a cool mom.

"I tell them two things. Number one: All your teeth are going to fall out, which is the best thing you can say to a kid. Number two: I was like, 'OK, here's what happens'."

She continued: "After I read the script I told them everything".

However, the star then did admit it was a "mistake" to reveal the precious Frozen 2 spoilers as they're only young.

Kristen pictured in an Elsa costume, the sister of her character
Kristen pictured in an Elsa costume, the sister of her character. Picture: Instagram

She added: "They were excited and then it occurred to me that I was I breach of my contract... It was a mistake.

"The teeth thing I stand by". And I'm thankful now that it's out, that I can no longer get sued by Disney."

"I said to [my kids], 'It's very important that you don't tell anyone at school.'"

