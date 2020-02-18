How did Lewis Capaldi become famous, is he related to Peter Capaldi and what are his biggest achievements?

The 'Someone You Loved' singer has shot to superstardom over the past year and is still as humble as ever.

Lewis Capaldi is fast becoming the nation's sweetheart, and the Scottish singer-songwriter is always keeping us entertained both with his music and his brilliant personality.

But what do we know about Lewis Capaldi's career and what are the singer's biggest achievements to date? We reveal all the information you need to know.

Who is Lewis Capaldi and how did he become famous?

Lewis was born on the 7th of October 1996 in Glasgow, Scotland, to a fishmonger father and a mum who is a nurse. He is the youngest of four siblings.

He started playing drums and guitar when he was only two years old and kicked of his music career by singing in local pubs aged nine.

By the time he was 17, Lewis knew he wanted to pursue a career in music, and was then discovered by his manager Ryan Walter through a SoundCloud upload he'd recorded with an iPhone in his bedroom.

In 2017, aged 21, Lewis released his debut EP, Bloom, on which he'd worked on with the Grammy winner Malay and released the first track, Bruises which quickly shot up to 28 million plays on Spotify, making Lewis the first ever artist to hit over 25 million plays.

He was then signed by the German branch of Universal Music Group, with his releases in the UK distributed by Virgin EMI Records.

Throughout 2017 and 2018, Lewis started growing massively in popularity, named as an 'Artist to Watch 2018' by Vevo, and supporting Rag'n'Bone Man on his European tour in late 2017, followed by supporting Milky Chance on their American leg in early 2018.

He amassed some serious celebrity following, with Niall Horan inviting him to support on his two Glasgow dates of his world tour, and then supporting Sam Smith on his European tour in May 2018.

After his touring success, Lewis played a number of festivals throughout the summer of 2018 and also held his own UK and European tour, playing 2000 capacity venues and selling out the Glasgow dates.

In November 2018, Lewis released his second EP, Breach, which included the songs Tough and Grace, as well as the song that shot him to superstardom - Someone You Loved.

2019 was the year things went global for the star, with Someone You Loved charting in over 29 countries all over the world, making it to number one in five countries and topping the UK charts for a whopping seven weeks.

His debut album, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent followed in May 2019, which became the best selling album in Britain in five years spending five weeks at number one in the UK charts.

He then made history by being the first ever artist in global history to announced and sell out an entire arena tour before the release of his debut album.

All of the shows sold out in one second after the tickets becoming available and the tour will kick off in March 2020.

Is Lewis related to Peter Capaldi?

Lewis is indeed related to Dr Who actor Peter Capaldi, however, they're quite distantly related despite having the same surname.

They met for the first time when Lewis was 21, after Peter decided he'd show up to one of his London shows back in February 2018.

The singer told The Daily Record: "My dad and my aunties told me we were related to Peter a while ago, I think he’s my dad’s second cousin.

“Whenever he came on the TV they’d always say ‘You’re related to Malcolm Tucker’ or ‘you’re related to Doctor Who.’

“None of us had met him though so when my agent mentioned he’d been in touch asking about coming to my show in London I said ‘yes, of course!’

“He came backstage afterwards to say hello and we had a great chat.

“We talked a bit about the family connection and he said he really liked the music, so that was really nice of him. He’s a really cool guy.

“It’s a big inspiration to have someone who’s so successful in the family.”

Over a year later, Peter actually starred in Lewis' hit single Someone You Loved's music video.

He revealed to Heat World: "“Despite being related, prior to the video I’d only met Peter once when he came along to a show of mine in London last year.

"It was such a massive honour getting to work with him and director Phil Beastall over the two days we shot. He’s absolutely incredible in the video and I’m so proud of how it turned out.”