Lewis Capaldi opens up about Tourette Syndrome diagnosis

Lewis Capaldi has spoken openly about his Tourette Syndrome for the first time. Picture: Getty/Instagram - Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi said that while the Tourettes diagnosis is new, he has always had the condition.

Lewis Capaldi, 25, has revealed to his fans that he has Tourette Syndrome.

The Hold Me While You Wait, Someone You Loved and Before You Go hitmaker told people about his condition on an Instagram live, where he explained that he suffers from tics.

While the singer and songwriter said the diagnosis is new, he explained that when the doctors told him it made "so much sense".

As written on the NHS website, Tourette Syndrome is a condition that "causes a person to make involuntary sounds and movements called tics."

Lewis Capaldi said that while he has recently been diagnosed, he has had the condition his whole life. Picture: Getty

Speaking on the live video, he said: "I have Tourette's, I've always had it, apparently."

On stage at a show, Lewis previously explained that he twitches his shoulders and that people had started picking up on it on social media.

In fact, he explained that people assume the tics are caused by drugs.

However, he explained: "Do you think before performing [in front of] 20,000 people, as an anxious person, I'm going to take a big line of cocaine? Never going to happen."

Related video:

Since receiving the diagnosis, Lewis has had a new treatment which involves Botox being injected into his shoulder to stop it from moving.

He said: "It worked for a bit."

“When I look back at my interviews from like 2018, I can see that I’m doing it", Lewis said, adding: "But it comes and goes. I’ll go sometimes months without doing it."

He revealed to fans that he thought he had "some horrible degenerative disease" so he'll "take Tourettes".

Lewis added: “The worst thing about it is when I’m excited I get it, when I’m stressed I get it, when I’m happy I have it.”

Read more: