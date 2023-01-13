Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis, dies aged 54

By Naomi Bartram

Lisa Marie Presley death: John Travolta and Pink lead tributes to the singer.

Lisa Marie Presley has died at the age of 54 after being rushed to hospital.

The only child of rock and roll star Elvis Presley - who died at the age of 42 in 1977 - was also a singer.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed the news in a statement, as she said: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known," Priscilla Presley said in a statement.

Lisa Presley was last seen at the Golden Globes. Picture: Getty Images

"We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss."

While her mother gave no details about the possible cause of death, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles (LA) County's fire department, she suffered a cardiac arrest.

Paramedics were called just before 10.40am to the report and she was rushed to hospital.

Lisa released three albums including Storm & Grace in 2012 and her 2018 record Where No One Stands Alone featured 14 original performances recorded by Elvis.

Lisa Presley was the only child of Elvis. Picture: Getty Images

The star had a series of high-profile marriages to Michael Jackson, Nicholas Cage, Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood.

She was last seen in public on Tuesday night at the Golden Globes Awards in Beverly Hills.

Lisa had four children; Riley, Harper and Finley, while her son Benjamin Keough took his own life in 2020.

Following the sad news, tributes have been pouring in for the singer from across the world, with John Travolta writing: “Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again.

"My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”

Pink wrote in an Instagram post: “Oh, this one hurts my heart. Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind. Funny as s***, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children.



“My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend."

Grammy award winner Diane Warren said "the entire world is sending love and prayers to Priscilla and Lisa Marie's children right now".

Actress Marlee Matlin wrote on Twitter: "I had the chance to know Cilla Presley when I was on Dancing With the Stars and as a mother, I can't imagine the pain she must be going through with the untimely passing of Lisa Marie."