Little Mix announce exciting new podcast The Power of Little Mix

By Heart reporter

Global Player and PopBuzz have today announced details of an exclusive new podcast series, The Power of Little Mix

To mark their 10 year anniversary, Little Mix are releasing their first ever podcast, The Power of Little Mix.

Presented by PopBuzz Content Editor and devout Little Mix fan Sam Prance, this new podcast is exclusive to Global Player and shines a light on the career and journey of one of the world’s most successful girl groups.

The podcast offers the band's legion of loyal fans the chance to celebrate and reflect on their inspiring, unprecedented journey from The X Factor to global pop superstardom.

Each episode will focus on a two-year period of Little Mix’s career, from the moment they were formed on The X Factor in 2011 to their historic 2021 BRITs win, and beyond.

READ NOW: Perrie Edwards reveals name of her adorable baby son

It will also feature exclusive interviews with Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie, as well as other icons from the world of Little Mix.

Expect to hear from Little Mix's family, co-writers, collaborators, stylists and choreographers, as well as other big names!

Discussing the podcast, Little Mix said "It's been so fun to relive our Little Mix journey with PopBuzz on this podcast, so much has happened in the last decade! We hope everyone enjoys listening to it as much as we did recording it."

The podcast will delve into topics including the moment Little Mix became best friends, what it’s like navigating the music industry as young women, the origin stories behind hits like Black Magic and Shout Out to My Ex, how they’ve recently adapted to becoming a trio, and the future of the band.