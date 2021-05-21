Love Island's Demi Jones diagnosed with thyroid cancer

Demi Jones has been diagnosed with Thyroid cancer. Picture: PA/Instagram/Demi Jones

Demi Jones, 22, has announced on Instagram that she is battling thyroid cancer.

Love Island star Demi Jones has told fans that she has been diagnosed with Thyroid cancer.

Demi, 22, who appeared on the 2020 series of Love Island, was hospitalised in April to have a potentially cancerous lump removed from her neck, and she announced yesterday that she had been diagnosed with cancer and will have more surgery to remove her thyroid.

"Hi guys, I got my results today and unfortunately I have Thyroid cancer.

"The tumour has been removed but I’m now due to have more surgery to remove the rest of my Thyroid.

Demi has been diagnosed with Thyroid cancer. Picture: Instagram/Demi Jones

"I'm staying very positive and I'm a strong girl so I'll be fine, thank you for your love and support always. I'll bounce back stronger".

Her message was shared alongside a photo of a booklet about understanding Thyroid cancer.

She also encouraged fans to "Check your lumps" in the message.

Thyroid cancer is a form of cancer affecting the thyroid gland at the back of the neck.

Demi updated her fans on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram/Demi Jones

Demi previously wrote: "The lump on my thyroid was as big as a golf ball. The NHS staff at the QA Portsmouth have been unbelievable.

"And thank you for all your messages they have made me tearful."

For information on thyroid cancer, visit the NHS website.