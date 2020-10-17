Who is Maisie Smith? Strictly Come Dancing star's age, job, career and boyfriend revealed

Maisie Smith is appearing on Strictly Come Dancing this year. Picture: Instagram/BBC

What is Maisie Smith's age and how is she famous? Find out everything about the Strictly star...

Despite fears it wouldn’t go ahead, Strictly Come Dancing is finally back on our TV screens.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are also returning for the 2020 series, as well as judges Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel-Horwood.

And among the star studded line up, one of the stars taking part is EastEnders actress Maisie Smith. So, lets get to know Maisie a little better…

How old is Maisie Smith?

Maisie Smith is 19-years-old and was born on July 9 2001.

The star lives with her mum Julia, sister Scarlett, step dad Stephen in Westcliff, Essex.

How is Maisie Smith famous?

Maisie Smith first appeared on EastEnders as Tiffany Butcher when she was just six back in April 2008.

She was introduced as the daughter of Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) and Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen), and has since gone on to be part of some huge storylines.

Maisie Smith joined EastEnders in 2006. Picture: BBC

In May 2009, Maisie won 'Best Dramatic Performance from a Young Actor or Actress' at the British Soap Awards.

Maisie attended the Singer Stage School, in Leigh-on-Sea, for 18 months, and appeared in the film The Other Boleyn Girl as a young Elizabeth I which was released in 2008.

Away from TV, she released her first single, ‘Good Thing’ in 2016 and shot a music video to go with it, before releasing second song ‘Where My Heart Is’, in March 2017.

What is Maisie Smith’s TikTok?

Maisie has made a name for herself as a TikTok star over lockdown and now has 1.7million followers on the social media sight.

You can find her @maisielousmith where she regularly shares dance videos with her family.

Does Maisie Smith have a boyfriend?

Maisie doesn't seem to have a boyfriend at the moment.

At the start of the year, rumours began circulating that she was dating EastEnders co-star Zack Morris.

The pair were spotted leaving the EastEnders 35th anniversary party together in London in February but have said they are just friends.