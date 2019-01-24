Malin Andersson boyfriend: Who is Tom Kemp? Inside the Love Island star’s relationship following tragic death of their baby

Malin Andersson and boyfriend Tom met in 2017. Picture: Instagram @missmalinsara

Malin Andersson and boyfriend Tom Kemp recently announced the tragic death of their baby girl Consy.

Love Island star Malin Andersson was inundated with messages of support after revealing the death of her four week old baby.

Malin and boyfriend Tom shared their heartbreak after the baby girl was born seven weeks early.

But who is Tom? Here’s everything we know:

Malin Andersson announced her pregnancy in 2018. Picture: Instagram @missmalinsara

Who is Tom Kemp?

Tom is Malin Andersson’s boyfriend.

While his girlfriend is a reality TV star, Tom keeps a low profile.

Malin Andersson's baby tragically died four weeks after being born. Picture: Instagram @missmalinsara

Their relationship

Malin and Tom started dating in January 2018 after meeting on a night out.

During her pregnancy, Malin and Tom split after she accused him of cheating on her.

The Love Island star wrote on Twitter at the time: “Lol so just found out I’ve been cheated on".

She also added: “Being pregnant n cheated on. Lush."

The couple later got back together.

Pregnancy

Malin and Tom announced they were expecting in June 2018.

Malin gave birth to Consy Gloria Emma Andersson-Kemp seven weeks early on December 23, announcing the birth in the New Year.

Consy spent four weeks at Great Ormond Street Hospital before tragically passing away.

Malin Andersson shared a tribute to the baby on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @missmalinsara

Announcing the news on Instagram, Malin wrote: “Completely in love with you.. and my Mum just wanted you to be with her.

“Your time wasn’t ready yet. Mummy loves you. I stayed with you each day.. you opened your eyes one last time for me and I saw those beautiful big brown eyes.”

She continued: “I’m so sorry I couldn’t do anymore. Go be with grandma Consy. My angel. Rest in peace CONSY GLORIA EMMA ANDERSSON-KEMP 23/12/18-22/01/19.”