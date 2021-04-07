Who is Manrika from The Circle UK? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Manrika Khaira is one of the contestants heading to the final of The Circle UK - here's your need-to-know on her.

The third series of The Circle is sadly coming to an end, with the final taking place this Friday.

We don't yet know who will be crowned winner of the series, but Manrika Khaira is definitely one of the contenders.

The 24-year-old has been a standout player in the series, and has been involved in a number of huge storylines - including her romance with catfish 'Felix' (who is actually a woman named Natalya).

Ahead of the final, here's your need-to-know on Manrika.

Who is Manrika? What's her age and job?

Manrika, 25, from Birmingham, worked as a recruitment consultant before quitting and moving into social media last year.

Opening up about her decision to heatworld, Manrika said: "I was in recruitment and don’t get me wrong, the company I worked for is absolutely amazing, but it just wasn’t what I wanted to do. I feel like if you’re in a job and you’re not excited to go to work in the morning, which is a lot of people, you need to find something else to do.

"We only have one life and we spend so much time in your place of work, if you’re not happy there, it’s going to affect the way you feel outside of your workplace. We only get a weekend and some people don’t even get that."

Manrika has built up an impressive TikTok following, and has 357k followers on the social media platform.

The Circle comes to an end this Friday. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking previously about her decision to go on The Circle, Manrika said: "I've been judged my whole life for the way I live because I come from an Indian background. My parents and family are very westernised but it’s the wider society, the way that I live isn't the expectation of what an Indian girl should be.

"So, I'm going on to show that you can still live your life, have that social media lifestyle and also be a respectable girl. It's very rare to see an Indian girl on a TV show.

Manrika is one of the players in the third series of The Circle UK. Picture: Channel 4

"I’m probably going to get a lot of stick for it from the wider Indian community but I just want to help other people and I want Indian parents to watch the way that I conduct myself and know what sort of lifestyle I have and think ‘maybe my daughter can go out and do that’."

Is Manrika on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @manrikakhaira



The final of The Circle takes place on Friday April 9.