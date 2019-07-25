Natalie Imbruglia, 44, announces she is pregnant after using sperm donor and IVF

Natalie Imbruglia, 44, announces she is pregnant after using sperm donor and IVF. Picture: Instagram/Natalie Imbruglia

By Alice Dear

Natalie Imbruglia is expecting her first baby.

The Australian singer, 44, announced the happy news on her Instagram page this week.

Natalie Imbruglia, who is best known for hits such as Torn, revealed on her social media that she is expecting after using a sperm donor and IVF.

Posing with her hand on her growing baby bump, the star wrote: “And as you can see from the pic.. there is another announcement... (no I haven’t swallowed a watermelon).

“I’m expecting my first child this Autumn.”

The Torn singer is set to welcome her baby in the Autumn. Picture: Natalie Imbruglia/Instagram

She went on to add: “For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I’m blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor - I won’t be saying anything more on that publicly.

“I’m so excited about this next adventure... a new album and I’m going to be a mum!”

Fans and friends have been quick to congratulate the singer and actress.

Love Island host Caroline Flack commented on the post: “Awwwww babe that’s gorgeous and amazing ... loads of love.”

Natalie revealed she used a sperm donor and IVF to get pregnant. Picture: Instagram/Natalia Imbruglia

The singer has also signed a new record deal and will be releasing new music. Picture: Instagram/Natalia Imbruglia

Sophie Ellis Bextor also wrote on the post: “SO HAPPY FOR YOU!”

Along with this announcement, Natalie also revealed she has signed a new music contract and will be releasing new music soon.

The Johnny English actress wrote: “I’m very happy to announce that I have just signed a record deal with BMG!! What an AMAZING team.

“I have been busy writing for the past year and a half and can’t wait to share these new songs with you all!!!!”

Natalie is due sometime this Autumn.