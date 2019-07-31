Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie walk the red carpet at the UK premiere of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood tells the story of TV star Rick Dalton, played by DiCaprio, and his stunt double Cliff Booth, plated by Pitt. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The stars of Quentin Tarantino’s new movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood stunned looked friendly as they walked the red carpet.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie were all smiles as they attended the UK premiere for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood on Tuesday night.

Leo, 44, looked dapper in a smart suit as he posed next to good friend Brand Pitt, 55, also dressed smart for the premiere.

Margot Robbie, 29, looked stunning in a low-cut burnt orange gown for the occasion.

Also walking the red carpet was director and writer of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, who was joined by his wife Daniela Pick.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt says working with Leonardo DiCaprio was 'easy peasy'

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie were all smiles on the red carpet in London. Picture: Getty

Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniela Pick looked loved-up at the premiere. Picture: Getty

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood tells the story of TV star Rick Dalton, played by DiCaprio, and his stunt double Cliff Booth, plated by Pitt.

Margot Robbie plays the role of Sharon Tate, who was an American actress and model in the 1960s.

Sharon was killed in August 1969 by members of the Manson Family, led by infamous cult leader Charles Manson.

Margot Robbie dressed in a burnt orange gown for the premiere. Picture: Getty

Leo, 44, looked dapper in a smart suit as he posed next to good friend Brand Pitt, 55, also dressed smart for the premiere. Picture: Getty

Damon Herriman plays the role of Charles Manson in the film, while Dakota Fanning and Lena Dunham play two of the Manson family members, Gypsy and Squeaky Fromme.

The film also stars Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen, Mike Moh as Bruce Lee and Rafal Zawierucha as Roman Polanski, Sharon Tate’s husband.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is in theatres in the UK from 15th August.