Oscars 2018 winners: Full list of winners from last year’s Oscar Awards from Best Picture to Best Actor and Actress
22 February 2019, 12:44
All the winners from the 2018 Oscar Awards from Best Picture to Best Actor and Actress.
The Oscars will return on Sunday 24th February 2019 with the 91st Academy Awards.
With nominations including A Star Is Born, Vice and Black Panther, this year is set to be huge.
While we wait for the results of this year’s Oscars, take a look back at all the winners from last year’s show:
Best Picture
WINNER: The Shape Of Water
NOMINATED: Call Me By Your Name
NOMINATED: Darkert Hour
NOMINATED: Dunkirk
NOMINATED: Get Out
NOMINATED: Lady Bird
NOMINATED: Phantom Thread
NOMINATED: The Post
NOMINATED: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor
WINNER: Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour
NOMINATED: Timothée Chalamet for Call Me By Your Name
NOMINATED: Daniel Day-Lewis for Phantom Thread
NOMINATED: Daniel Kaluuya for Get Out
NOMINATED: Denzel Washington for Roman J Israel, Esq
Best Actress
WINNER: Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
NOMINATED: Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water
NOMINATED: Margot Robbie for I, Tonya
NOMINATED: Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird
NOMINATED: Meryl Streep for The Post
Best Director
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water
NOMINATED: Paul Thomas Anderson for Phantom Thread
NOMINATED: Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird
NOMINATED: Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk
NOMINATED: Jordan Peele for Get Out
Best Song
WINNER: Remember Me for Coco
NOMINATED: Mighty River from Mudbound
NOMINATED: The Mystery of Love from Call Me by Your Name
NOMINATED: Stand Up for Something from Marshall
NOMINATED: This Is Me from The Greatest Showman
Best Animated Film
WINNER: Coco
NOMINATED: The Boss Baby
NOMINATED: The Breadwinner
NOMINATED: Ferdinand
NOMINATED: Loving Vincent
Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
NOMINATED: Mary J Blige for Mudbound
NOMINATED: Lesley Manville for Phantom Thread
NOMINATED: Laurie Metcalf for Lady Bird
NOMINATED: Octavia Spencer for The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
NOMINATED: Willem Dafoe for The Florida Project
NOMINATED: Woody Harrelson for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
NOMINATED: Richard Jenkins for The Shape of Water
NOMINATED: Christopher Plummer for All the Money in the World