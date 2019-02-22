Oscars 2018 winners: Full list of winners from last year’s Oscar Awards from Best Picture to Best Actor and Actress

Here's all the winners from last year's Oscar Awards. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

All the winners from the 2018 Oscar Awards from Best Picture to Best Actor and Actress.

The Oscars will return on Sunday 24th February 2019 with the 91st Academy Awards.

With nominations including A Star Is Born, Vice and Black Panther, this year is set to be huge.

While we wait for the results of this year’s Oscars, take a look back at all the winners from last year’s show:

The Oscars will happen again on 24th February 2019. Picture: Getty

Best Picture

WINNER: The Shape Of Water

NOMINATED: Call Me By Your Name

NOMINATED: Darkert Hour

NOMINATED: Dunkirk

NOMINATED: Get Out

NOMINATED: Lady Bird

NOMINATED: Phantom Thread

NOMINATED: The Post

NOMINATED: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor

WINNER: Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour

NOMINATED: Timothée Chalamet for Call Me By Your Name

NOMINATED: Daniel Day-Lewis for Phantom Thread

NOMINATED: Daniel Kaluuya for Get Out

NOMINATED: Denzel Washington for Roman J Israel, Esq

Best Actress

WINNER: Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

NOMINATED: Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water

NOMINATED: Margot Robbie for I, Tonya

NOMINATED: Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird

NOMINATED: Meryl Streep for The Post

The winners of Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and Best Actor and Actress. Picture: Getty

Best Director

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water

NOMINATED: Paul Thomas Anderson for Phantom Thread

NOMINATED: Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird

NOMINATED: Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk

NOMINATED: Jordan Peele for Get Out

Best Song

WINNER: Remember Me for Coco

NOMINATED: Mighty River from Mudbound

NOMINATED: The Mystery of Love from Call Me by Your Name

NOMINATED: Stand Up for Something from Marshall

NOMINATED: This Is Me from The Greatest Showman

Best Animated Film

WINNER: Coco

NOMINATED: The Boss Baby

NOMINATED: The Breadwinner

NOMINATED: Ferdinand

NOMINATED: Loving Vincent

The Shape Of Water won the Oscar for Best Picture. Picture: Getty

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

NOMINATED: Mary J Blige for Mudbound

NOMINATED: Lesley Manville for Phantom Thread

NOMINATED: Laurie Metcalf for Lady Bird

NOMINATED: Octavia Spencer for The Shape of Water

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

NOMINATED: Willem Dafoe for The Florida Project

NOMINATED: Woody Harrelson for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

NOMINATED: Richard Jenkins for The Shape of Water

NOMINATED: Christopher Plummer for All the Money in the World