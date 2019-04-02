Pandora joins Heart

Pandora says she is 'thrilled' after it was announced today that she'll be taking over Heart's mid-morning show.

Pandora Christie will take over from Toby Anstis on Monday 8th April.

I’m so excited to announce I start @thisisheart Monday!

It’s an honour to take over from the legendary @tobyanstis who I’ve looked up to & been friends with for over a decade

The DJ, who previously worked at Heart's sister station Capital for four and a half years, will now take on the mid-morning slot on Heart. She'll also host Club Classics on a Saturday night from 7pm.

Pandora is also a beauty blogger, and can be found tweeting @PandoraTweets and on Instagram @PandoraTweets.

Speaking ahead of her return, Pandora said: “I’m so thrilled to be coming home to the biggest commercial radio station in the country. I can’t wait to get started - playing the very best feel good music to help get Heart listeners through their working day is literally the best job in the world. I hope listeners around the country will be turning up the radio and dancing along, just like I’ll be doing in the studio.”

This news comes after last week's announcement that Toby Anstis will be stepping down from the show after 16 years in the role. His last show will be this Friday (5 April), and he will be the new host of Club Classics every Friday 7-10pm.

Toby tweeted: "Can’t believe I’ve been on @thisisheart for 18 years this year! Been lucky enough to host mid mornings for 16 of those! After all those years it’s time to high five the next person in, and what a blast they’re going to have! I’m super happy to be staying at @global to present....

"Heart’s Club Classics every Friday night 7-10pm and kick off the weekend with the tunes I really love and play out at clubs every weekend!Alongside that I’m working on a massively exciting new project with @global which we’ll be announcing shortly.Very exciting news coming soon!!"

Listen to Pandora weekdays from 9am – 1pm in London and 10am – 1pm across the network, starting Monday 8th April. Club Classics with Pandora will start on Saturday 13th April from 7pm – 10pm. Tune into Heart on 96 – 107 FM, on digital radio right across the UK, on mobile via the Heart app, online at heart.co.uk and on the Global Player.