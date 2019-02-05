Phillip Schofield's five most controversial This Morning moments

Philip Schofield has been hosting This Morning since 2002 and heres a look back at his best bits...particularly his most controversial and scandalous on screen interviews!

When Phil slammed Noel Edmonds for saying that 'negative thoughts cause cancer' Philip and Holly host lots of controversial guests on the This Morning sofa and they keep their cool, but Phillip seemed visibly rattled by TV legend Noel Edmond's views that negative thoughts could cause cancer. The revelation came to light when Noel snapped at someone on Twitter who criticised a tool that Noel was Tweeting about and claimed to "tackle cancer". Noel Edmonds is no longer on Twitter but here is the controversial Tweet he sent in 2016. Picture: Twitter Phil was quick to try and debunk Noel's claims and said to him: “People are going to get a little bit sceptical about the fact that you keep banging on about this £2,300 box when you know the people who are making it.”

When Phil accused Fern Britton of having 'memory loss' In 2018 This Morning celebrated their 30th birthday and got a special commemoration from Bafta. Both Holly and Phil were involved in the festivities but somehow an invite managed to slip past Fern Britton who hosted This Morning for a decade from 1999. What followed on from an award exchange live on TV where Fern criticised the lack of invite was Phil accusing her of having "memory loss" as he was convinced she got the invite. Odd really, because she was invited and declined #memoryloss we’d have loved her to be there. A vital and much loved part of the show 😊 https://t.co/SrYQgLtzIY — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) October 3, 2018 It turns out her agent was to blame and declined the invite without telling her.

When Phil questioned Kerry Katona's drunk behaviour on This Morning Many long time fans of this morning will remember former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona's appearance on This Morning back in 2008. Fern Britton and Phillip Schofield had to conduct an awkward interview with the then 28-year-old star in which she appeared to be drunk and slurred throughout the appearance. But Phil wasn't taking any nonsense and said what everyone was thinking... "If I’m honest now you don’t seem right to me sitting here now. Your speech is a bit slurred, how are you feeling?" Many will remember Kerry Katona's infamous This Morning appearance. Picture: ITV Through slurred words Kerry replied: "That’s because of my medication at night time. I did a TV show last night, I wasn’t talking like this yesterday it’s probably because it’s early in the morning.”

When Phil didn't believe that Gemma 'blacked out' on Dancing On Ice Alongside his This Morning hosting duties, Phillip Schofield hosts Dancing On Ice alongside his presenting partner in crime Holly Willoughby. This year the on ice discussion has made its way to the This Morning sofa on many occasions, particularly in relation to the 'GC' Gemma Collins. After she fell during a routine on the ice and blamed it on a 'black out' Phillip was quick to dismiss her claims during an interview with Gemma's skating partner, Matt Evers. He said: "If she passed out, which I don't think she did because she put her arms out and her eyes were open."