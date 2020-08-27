Rebel Wilson is unrecognisable as she shows off impressive weight loss on beach

Rebel looks amazing as she poses with friends at the beach. Picture: Instagram

The Pitch Perfect actress was pictured having fun with friends on a beach in Malibu.

Rebel Wilson has posted a series of snaps flaunting her amazing 42lbs weight loss in a wetsuit on the beach.

The Aussie actress, 40, posed for pictures with friends on the Cali beach during a private surfing lesson.

Rebel previously sported a fuller figure. Picture: PA

Rebel also posted a video of her riding a wave - impressive stuff for a first timer!

The newly-slimmed down star was also snapped after pulling down the top part of her suit and revealing a black bikini top.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Rebel said: "First ever surf lesson in Malibu. Thanks to my ‘BU crew for having my back and teaching me the way of the waves x."

Rebel (left) looks fab! Picture: Instagram

The How To Be Single star managed to stand up and ride a wave to the shore with her arms outstretched, as a female pal yelled out "Oh yes she got it. Yeah! Oh look at her!"

A second clip showed Rebel managing to surf part of a wave before wiping out and falling into the water.

Fans have been left seriously impressed with Rebel's skills, with one commenting: "Oh wow! Living the dream!"

Another added: "Damn that’s impressive!"

Rebel has been documenting her weight loss and health journey after making a New Year's resolution to get healthy.