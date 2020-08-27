Rebel Wilson is unrecognisable as she shows off impressive weight loss on beach

27 August 2020, 17:23

Rebel looks amazing as she poses with friends at the beach
Rebel looks amazing as she poses with friends at the beach. Picture: Instagram

The Pitch Perfect actress was pictured having fun with friends on a beach in Malibu.

Rebel Wilson has posted a series of snaps flaunting her amazing 42lbs weight loss in a wetsuit on the beach.

The Aussie actress, 40, posed for pictures with friends on the Cali beach during a private surfing lesson.

Rebel previously sported a fuller figure
Rebel previously sported a fuller figure. Picture: PA

Rebel also posted a video of her riding a wave - impressive stuff for a first timer!

The newly-slimmed down star was also snapped after pulling down the top part of her suit and revealing a black bikini top.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Rebel said: "First ever surf lesson in Malibu. Thanks to my ‘BU crew for having my back and teaching me the way of the waves x."

Rebel (left) looks fab!
Rebel (left) looks fab! Picture: Instagram

The How To Be Single star managed to stand up and ride a wave to the shore with her arms outstretched, as a female pal yelled out "Oh yes she got it. Yeah! Oh look at her!"

A second clip showed Rebel managing to surf part of a wave before wiping out and falling into the water.

Fans have been left seriously impressed with Rebel's skills, with one commenting: "Oh wow! Living the dream!"

Another added: "Damn that’s impressive!"

Rebel has been documenting her weight loss and health journey after making a New Year's resolution to get healthy.

