Friends actor Stan Kirsch has died aged 51

Stan played Monica's younger boyfriend in Friends. Picture: Warner Brothers

His body was discovered by his wife at their LA home.

Stan Kirsch has been found dead at his home in LA, his family have announced.

The actor - known for appearing in TV shows Friends and Highlander - was found dead over the weekend.

TMZ reports that his wife Kristyn Green found him and alerted the emergency services, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stan appeared in Friends in the early nineties. Picture: Warner Brothers

Kirsty announced the news on social media, writing: "I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support.

“I haven't been able to respond to all the texts, calls, emails -- but have read or listened to every single one of them. I feel surrounded by love and am forever grateful to each and every one of you."

Stan appeared in Highlander: The Series, in which he played Richie Ryan between 1992 and 1998, and he also appeared in one episode of Friends as Monica Geller's boyfriend who lied about his age.

Stan was found dead is his home over the weekend. Picture: Warner Brothers

Highlander paid tribute to him in a statement, saying: “It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Stan Kirsch.

“Without Stan Kirsch, Highlander: The Series would have been far less. He brought a sense of humour, kindness and youthful enthusiasm to the character of Richie Ryan for six seasons.”