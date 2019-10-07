Vinnie Jones breaks down as he recalls heartbreaking moment he kissed goodbye wife Tanya, 53, as she lost cancer battle

Vinnie Jones lost his wife to cancer earlier this year. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

Vinnie Jones, 54, has opened up for the first time about the death of his late wife Tanya Jones in an emotional interview.

Former football star and actor Vinnie Jones tragically lost his wife this year on the 6th July.

Tanya Jones passed away following her battle with cancer, and now, Vinnie has shared the heartbreaking details from the moment she passed away.

In a Sunday Mirror exclusive video, Vinnie breaks down in tears as he talks about his late wife, sharing the contents of the last love letter Tanya wrote to him before passing.

Vinnie broke down as he described the moment his wife passed away. Picture: Getty

Speaking about the moment Tanya lost her battle with cancer, Vinnie said: “We knew it was the end, we were cuddling her.

“I kissed her a lot and told her I loved her. I kept saying ‘I love you, I love you’.”

Tanya was diagnosed with melanoma in 2013, and battled the disease for six years.

Vinnie and Tanya married in 1994. Picture: PA

Vinnie revealed that he now carries the final love letter Tanya wrote him everywhere he goes.

The card has the words: “Always Believe Something Wonderful is Going to Happen” embossed on the front, and inside it reads: “To my love Vin, something wonderful happens to me every day. It’s being with you.

"You are my morning sunshine the moment I wake. All my love, Tanya.”

Vinnie said when he read it he broke down, and now he takes it everywhere so “Tanya is always with me”.

Vinnie Jones said he is now counting down the days until he can see Tanya again. Picture: PA

The actor said he is now counting down the days until he gets to see her again.

“I’m content to crash through the rest of my life in Heaven’s waiting room until Tanya calls me,” he said.

“The rest of my life is not a long time if we are going to be together for eternity.

“But I want to live to do the right thing by our daughter, Kaley, and Tanya’s family. But she’ll call me when the time is right.”

Tanya was diagnosed with melanoma in 2013, and battled the disease for six years. Picture: PA

The couple first met as children in Watford, and married in 1994.

The star has also ruled out any future romances with anyone else, saying: "She was the light of my life. I will never be with anyone else."