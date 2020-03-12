Who is Rita Wilson? Tom Hanks' actress wife quarantined in Australia with coronavirus

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks have been married since 1988. Picture: Getty

Tom Hanks told fans via social media that both him and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for coronavirus.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have one of the strongest marriages in showbiz - but now they're facing a crisis, they have both tested positive for coronavirus.

Here's all we know about Rita, and her relationship with the Forrest Gump star.

Who is Rita Wilson?

Rita Wilson is an actress and singer, and produced My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002).

She has performed on Broadway, and as a singer/songwriter, Wilson has released the albums AM/FM, Rita Wilson, Bigger Picture, and Halfway to Home.

Rita Wilson pictured on February 27 2020 - before being struck down by coronavirus. Picture: Getty

When did Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks get married?

The couple met in the early 80s when Rita appeared on a sitcom with Tom called 'Bosom Buddiea'.

Tom has described their first meeting as a lightning bolt moment. He said: "Rita and I just looked at each other and — kaboing — that was that. I asked Rita if it was the real thing for her, and it just couldn't be denied."

At the time he was still married to his first wife, but told told the Daily Express that he had married too young.

He said: "I was looking for something I had not found as a kid. And a broken marriage meant I was sentencing my own kids to the sort of feelings I had at their age.

"I was just too young and insecure for marriage. I was 23 and my son Colin was already 2 when I married for the first time. I was not really ready to take on those responsibilities."

Read more: Tom Hanks shares moving Toy Story video for conjoined twins

Tom and Rita on their wedding day in April 1988. Picture: Getty

They wed on April 30, 1988, and despite their long marriage, Tom has admitted it takes work.

He said: "The success of our relationship was a matter of timing, maturity, and our willingness to have an intimate connection.

"When I married Rita, I thought, This is going to require some change on my part. I won't deny that providence was part of us finding each other, but our relationship isn't magic — the way it's shown in movies.

"In real life, our connection is as concrete as me sitting here.

"Not that marriage doesn't come close to being hell in a handbasket sometimes. But we both know that no matter what, we'll be with each other — and we'll get through it."

Do Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks have kids?

The couple have two sons, Chester and Truman, and Tom has two children from a previous relationship, Colin and Elizabeth Hanks.

She is also grandma and step-grandma to three children.

What do we know about Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks' coronavirus diagnosis?

The Hollywood actor took to Instagram on Thursday March 12, telling fans the couple had both started to feel unwell while he was filming in Australia.

He wrote: "Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches."Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

What films and series has Rita Wilson been in?

Volunteers (1985)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Now and Then (1995)

Jingle All the Way (1996)

The Story of Us (1999)

Runaway Bride (1999)

It's Complicated (2009)

The Good Wife

Girls