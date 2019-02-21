Ofcom receives complaints over Jack Whitehall's 'raunchy' joke about Little Mix

Jack Whitehall and Little Mix. Picture: Getty

According to Ofcom 25 out of 39 complaints about the show were related to Jack Whitehall's x-rated quip about Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Jack Whitehall received the most complaints to Ofcom during The Brit Awards on Wednesday night after making an innaproporate joke about Little Mix.

The comedian had complaints made against him to the broadcasting regulation authority for suggesting 'dads up and down the country would be reaching for a scatter cushion' after the band's 'raunchy' performance.

According to Ofcom 25 out of 39 complaints about the show were related to the x-rated quip, with a further eight about Little Mix's performance.

The group, made up of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall, were also part of a very awkward interview with Jack in which he shaded Piers Morgan.

The divisive Good Morning Britain host had previously slammed Little Mix for their nude photoshoot, and Jack couldn't help but use the interview as an opportunity to take a swipe at Piers.

He said: "Piers Morgan. He didn't like that picture where you stripped off naked which is weird because four chins and voluptuous breasts - it must have been like looking in the mirror."