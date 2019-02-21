Pink at the Brits: The meaning behind the political and feminist messages on the singer’s outfits

Pink closed the 2019 Brit Awards with a performance of some of her biggest hits. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Pink took to the stage at the 2019 Brit Awards for a special ten minute performance, making a statement with her ensembles.

Pink was honoured with the award for Outstanding Contribution To Music at the Brit Awards last night.

After accepting the award from artist and friend Khalid, Pink treated viewers to a ten minute performance of some of her biggest hits including Try, What About Us and Give Me A Reason alongside Bastille’s Dan Smith.

Many eagle-eyed fans will have noticed that during the performance, Pink wore a leotard with messages embroidered into it.

Later in the performance, Pink and her dancers all dressed in newspaper printed ensembles.

Pink's performance was all about sending a message. Picture: PA

So what did the messages say and what did they mean?

The newspaper print jacket Pink wore towards the end of the performance held a number of important headlines and messages.

Many of the messages concerned racial issues, as well as LGBTQ rights and female empowerment.

The message decoded from the jacket including “Me Too”, “Black Lives Matter”, “I’m With Her”, “Choose Love, Not Hate”, “Fight Lesbian And Gay Oppression”, “Human Rights” and “No Human Being Is Illegal”.

Pink was honoured with the Brit Awards for Outstanding Contribution To Music. Picture: Getty

The “Me Too” refers to the recent feminist movement Me Too, fighting sexual harassment against women.

The “I’m With Her” was a tag line for Hilary Clinton supporters when she was running for president against Donald Trump.

During that time, Pink was very vocal about her support for Hillary.

Sharing a picture on stage with her dancers on Instagram, Pink captioned the image: “What About Us... #racismisnotpatriotism”, confirming the political message the artist wished to send.

Pink's jacket shared messages of the Me Too movement. Picture: Getty

Pink’s dress also held several messages, some of which are less clear to decode.

The “Me Too” message also appeared on the dress, alongside “Bad Mother”, “S**g”, and “Vote”.

