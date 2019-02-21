Little Mix cause controversy as they're accused of 'MIMING' BRITs performance

Little Mix performed at the BRIT Awards last night. Picture: Getty

The band performed a rendition of Woman Like Me at the BRITs Awards last night

Little Mix have been slammed on Twitter by fans who accused them of 'miming' their BRITs performance last night.

The band performed their song Woman Like Me with Ms Banks alongside an energetic dance routine - and many viewers weren't convinced that the vocals were real.

Read more: Brit Awards 2019: Beyonce and Jay Z pose with portrait of Meghan Markle as a QUEEN

Little Mix performed Woman Like Me dressed in PVC pink outfits. Picture: Getty

One viewer tweeted: "This is the worst attempt at miming I've ever seen #littlemix #BRITs"

Another added: "@BRITs I love little mix but they r embarrassing themselves miming there song!"

Read more: Vote for your favourite red carpet look

Little mix very clearly miming 🙄 surely you’d try and make it sound good if you’d made the effort to pre-record it #BRITAwards — Emily Freeman (@_emily_freeman_) February 20, 2019

And a third blasted: "Little mix very clearly miming surely you’d try and make it sound good if you’d made the effort to pre-record it #BRITAwards".

However, many fans also took to Twitter to defend the band, with one writing: "People always say little mix are miming when they actually aren’t #BRITs".

A second wrote: "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH, the performance was amazing. Mi wig is in the moon."A third wrote: "I won't get over this performance. EVER. @LittleMix incredible girls. #BRITs #LittleMixAtTheBrits"

And a third said: "Little Mix won Best British Artist Video for their single Woman Like Me at the awards last night."

Taking to the stage for their acceptance speech, Jade Thirlwall exclaimed: "Oh my God! We never win this.

"Thank you so much. We have had absolitely no shame in asking people every day to vote for us."

More BRIT Awards 2019:

Hugh Jackman is THE Greatest Showman as he opens ceremony

Vote for the best (and worst) red carpet look