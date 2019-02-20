Brit Awards 2019: Hugh Jackman is THE Greatest Showman as he opens ceremony

Hugh Jackman was all smiles as he arrived at the Brit Awards. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

The Australian star brought a smattering of Hollywood glamour as he kickstarted the 2019 Brit Awards, backed by a troupe of dancers.

Hugh Jackman gave fans a taster of his forthcoming live tour when he opened the Brit Awards with a rousing rendition of The Greatest Show.

The 50-year-old Australian fought for years to get film bigwigs to believe in his idea for a musical based on the life of freakshow boss PT Barnum.

And tonight he proved why it was the right decision, getting the audience at the O2 Arena to their feet with the main track from The Greatest Showman - and people at home flooding Twitter with praise.

As far as show openers go, @RealHughJackman's really was the greatest! 🎩👌Nice little appearance from our host @jackwhitehall there too 🎉 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/LwUmhHpEj4 — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 20, 2019

Sadly he didn't call Pink up on stage to duet A Million Dreams with him.

We revealed how fans were hoping that the pair would team up to sing the film's big ballad - and on the Heart London Breakfast show the morning, Kelly Brook and JK shared an exclusive mash-up of what their duet *might* have sounded like.

On the red carpet, Hugh admitted he had 130 dancers joining him on stage.

He said: "I am so grateful to everyone involved with the Greatest Showman, especially the fans here.

"I literally just ran in to Pink's manager and said I will do anything anywhere with her.

"I think she's amazing, I am a massive fan. She reached out to us and asked to perform some songs from the film.

"I met her daughter Willow and she was on the tracks, I cry every time I see it."

Earlier this week, dad-of-two Hugh shared some behind the scenes footage from his Brit rehearsals.

And it really was just the tip of the iceberg as he was flanked by at least 100 dancers tonight dressed in their finest circus garb.