Macy Gray facts: Singer's age, songs, husband, children and career explained

10 January 2025, 15:34

Macy Gray in 2018
Macy Gray in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Macy Gray emerged as one of R&B's most distinctive voices in 1999 with her breakthrough hit 'I Try'.

Her raspy, emotionally raw vocals and eccentric style quickly set her apart in the contemporary soul world.

Beyond her Grammy-winning debut album On How Life Is, Macy Gray has released multiple acclaimed albums, and ventured into acting with roles in films like Training Day.

Here's a look at the important facts about Macy Gray's life and career:

  1. How old is Macy Gray and where is she from?

    Womad Festival 2019
    Womad Festival 2019. Picture: Getty

    Born Natalie Renée McIntyre on September 6th, 1967, she celebrated her 57th birthday in 2024.

    She was born in Canton, Ohio. Her mother Laura McIntyre was a math teacher and her father Otis Jones worked as a steelworker. She grew up with two brothers and a sister.

  2. How did she get her start in music?

    Macy Gray performing in 2000
    Macy Gray performing in 2000. Picture: Getty

    During her time studying screenwriting at the University of Southern California, Gray began developing her musical career by writing songs and performing at jazz cafes in Los Angeles.

    She initially performed under her birth name before adopting the stage name Macy Gray, inspired by the name on a mailbox she observed in her neighbourhood.

    Her breakthrough opportunity came when she secured a development deal with Atlantic Records in 1994. However, this initial record deal was unsuccessful, and she was dropped from the label. Undeterred, she continued performing locally in Los Angeles while raising her three children.

    Producer Jeff Blue noticed her distinctive voice during a demo recording session and subsequently helped her secure a recording contract with Epic Records in 1998.

    This persistence paid off when she released her debut album On How Life Is in 1999. The album's success was driven by the hit single 'I Try', which became an international phenomenon and earned her a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

  3. What are her most famous songs?

    Macy Gray - I Try (Official Video)

    'I Try' stands as her most successful and recognisable song. Released in 1999, this Grammy-winning single reached number five on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number six in the UK Singles Chart.

    Her other big releases include 'Sweet Baby', a collaboration with Erykah Badu, and 'Why Didn't You Call Me', both from her debut album On How Life Is.

    The emotionally charged 'When I See You' and 'Sexual Revolution' from her second album The Id also achieved some success too.

  4. Is she married and does she have kids?

    Macy Gray was previously married to Tracy Hinds, a mortgage broker. They wed in 1996 but divorced two years later in 1998.

    During their marriage, they had three children together: Aanisah Hinds, born in January 1995; Tahmel Hinds, born in December 1995; and Happy Hinds, born in 1997.

    Since her divorce, Gray has not remarried. She has maintained a relatively private personal life while raising her children as a single mother.

    Her daughter Aanisah has followed in her creative footsteps, pursuing a career in the entertainment industry as a photographer and visual artist.

