Macy Gray facts: Singer's age, songs, husband, children and career explained

Macy Gray in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Macy Gray emerged as one of R&B's most distinctive voices in 1999 with her breakthrough hit 'I Try'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Her raspy, emotionally raw vocals and eccentric style quickly set her apart in the contemporary soul world.

Beyond her Grammy-winning debut album On How Life Is, Macy Gray has released multiple acclaimed albums, and ventured into acting with roles in films like Training Day.

Here's a look at the important facts about Macy Gray's life and career: