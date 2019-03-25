Why are Ukraine banned from performing at the Eurovision Song Contest and why isn't MARUV performing?

25 March 2019, 17:30

Ukrainian singer MARUV will no longer compete in Eurovision 2019
Ukrainian singer MARUV will no longer compete in Eurovision 2019. Picture: Getty

MARUV was hit with controversy over planned Russia concerts, prompting Ukranian officials to cancel their Eurovision bid

Why are Ukraine banned from competing in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest?

MARUV won the final of the Ukranian national selection for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest 2019, but she was immediately faced with controversy over her decision to perform concerts in Russia.

It stems from strained relations after Russia annexed the state of Crimea in 2014.

Discussions were held between the singer and the state-funded broadcaster about reconsidering her stance, but no compromising ground was found, so the Ukranian officials revoked their bid.

The CEO of the channel put in a Facebook post: "Not all good Ukranian performers are ready to be good cultural diplomats."

In 2017, Russia withdrew their Eurovision entrant when host country Ukraine blocked them from entering the country.

Who is MARUV and what have they said about the shock ban?

MARUV is the stage name of 27-year-old Ukranian singer Anna Korsun.

She has previously reached the top of the charts in both Russia and Ukraine and has achieved a Top 10 hit in

Ukrainian singer MARUV is seen performing the 'Siren Song'...
Ukrainian singer MARUV is seen performing the 'Siren Song'... Picture: Getty

When is Eurovision 2019 and where will it take place?

This year's Eurovision ceremony will be held in the city of Tel Aviv after Israel won for the fourth time in Eurovision history last year.

It will take place on May 18, 2019 with a televised ceremony that's set to include a show-stopping performance from global icon Madonna.

Two semi-finals will preceded on May 14 and 16 but the United Kingdom doesn't have to compete in these.

Along with France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, the UK is one of the 'Big Five' - a selection of countries who are the biggest financial contributors to the competition so don't need to go through the semi-final rounds.

More Music

See more More Music

Simon Thomas' wife Gemma died from cancer in November 2017

When did Simon Thomas' wife Gemma die, what type of cancer did she have and how old is their son Ethan?
Sia has given fans a rare glimpse of her unmasked face

Sia shocks fans with rare glimpse of uncovered face

News

Britney Spears musical

A Britney Spears musical is coming to broadway and fans are stoked
Macaulay Culkin's comments on the Michael Jackson child abuse claims have resurfaced following the release of Leaving Neverland

Macaulay Culkin comments on Michael Jackson sex abuse claims resurface after Leaving Neverland documentary
Wade Robson claims Michael Jackson sexual abused him when he was a child

Who is Wade Robson? Michael Jackson accuser who appeared in documentary Leaving Neverland

Trending on Heart

Scarlett Moffatt strikes a pose on the red carpet

Scarlett Moffatt looks unrecognisable in throwback snap

Celebrities

National treasure Sir David Attenborough urges us to tackle climate change

Sir David Attenborough's Climate Change documentary: Here's what the new film covers

TV & Movies

Rick Edwards joined us in the Heart studio

Rick Edwards says there’s ‘no excuse’ for producers not to support ‘fragile’ reality stars

Celebrities

Celebrity Sightings In London - February 7, 2013

Geri Halliwell furious with Mel B amid fears sex claims would derail Spice Girls tour
The 'genius' hack is said to easily remove splinters from your child (stock image)

Mum reveals 'magic' Nurofen tube hack that easily removes splinters from children

Lifestyle

Mel B claims she had sex with Geri Halliwell

What happened between Mel B and Geri Halliwell and what have the Spice Girls said?

Celebrities