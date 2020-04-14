Who is Adrian Pollock? And what do we know about Quiz actor Trystan Gravelle?

Adrian Pollock is played by Trystan Gravelle in Quiz. Picture: ITV

Who is Adrian Pollock? And how was he involved in the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire coughing scandal?

ITV’s new drama Quiz tells the story of the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire ‘coughing’ scandal.

Back in 2001, Major Charles Ingram (Matthew Macfadyen) was accused of cheating his way to the jackpot, with the help of his wife Diana (Sian Clifford) and Tecwen Whittock (Michael Jibson).

But as well as Charles and Diana, there was another quiz fanatic in the family - Diana’s brother Adrian Pollock.

So, who is Adrian Pollock? How was he involved in the coughing scandal? And what do we know about actor Trystan Gravelle who plays him?

Who is Adrian Pollock?

As seen in ITV drama, Quiz, Adrian Pollock is the brother of Diana Ingram and plays a major role in the story Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? coughing controversy.

Just like his sister, Adrian was desperate to get on the show and have a shot at winning the £1 million prize.

Adrian Pollock won £32,000 on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Picture: ITV

Viewers saw Adrian even build his own fastest finger first machine and rack up a huge phone bill by obsessively applying to be on the show.

Adrian, who was from the Vale of Glamorgan in Wales, finally got to sit opposite Chris Tarrant (played by Martin Sheen in Quiz) on December 23, 2000.

He went on to win £32,000 after failing to answer a £64,000 question.

While ITV’s Quiz claims he made four appearances as a contestant on the show, according to the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire fandom site, he only made it to three.

He was a Fastest Finger First contestant in January and September 2000.

Trystan Gravelle and Aiysha Hart. Picture: PA Images

He also appeared in the audience when Diana made it to the hot seat in April 2001, Diana also won £32,000.

What else has actor Trystan Gravelle been in?

Adrian Pollock is played by Trystan Gravelle in Quiz.

The 38-year-old Welsh actor has previously appeared in the films Anonymous, Beast and Utopia.

He also played Victor Collean in the TV series Mr Selfridge for 34 episodes.

