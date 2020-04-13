Where is Charles Ingram now and what happened to him after Who Wants To Be A Millionaire 'coughing' scandal?

Charles Ingram and his wife. Picture: PA Images/ITV

What is Charles Ingram now after the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire 'coughing' scandal?

ITV’s brand new drama Quiz tells the story of ex-Army major Charles Ingram who infamously cheated his way to the £1million prize on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.

The 56-year-old became known as the 'Coughing Major' when he became the first person to take home the jackpot in 2001.

He did this with the help of another contestant and his wife, Diana, who coughed when the correct multiple-choice answers were read out.

Charles Ingram and his wife Diana were convicted of ‘procuring the execution of a valuable security by deception’. Picture: PA Images

But after the father-of-three and his wife were convicted of ‘procuring the execution of a valuable security by deception’, what happened to them and where are they now? Here’s everything you need to know…

What happened to Charles Ingram and his wife after Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

In 2001, Major Charles Ingram scooped the jackpot on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? When he answered 15 questions correctly.

But suspicions soon began to surface and the cheque was taken from him as he left the studio.

A few days after the show, Charles received a message to call the boss of the company which made the show, Paul Smith.

It was suggested Tecwen Whittock, a college lecturer from Cardiff, had been coughing loudly to indicate the right answer, and blew his nose loudly when he gave the wrong answer.

Police were also contacted after it was alleged Charles’ wife was involved, as were pagers and mobile phones.

It was then taken to Southwark Crown Court in 2003 and the trial lasted four weeks.

Here, Charles claimed the video tape of the show was "unfairly manipulated" and insisted he didn't notice the coughing, while Tecwen claimed to have suffered a persistent cough for his entire life.

However, on April 7, 2003 Charles, Diana and Tecwen were convicted of procuring the execution of a valuable security by deception.

Diana and Charles were given an 18 month prison sentences which were suspended for two years, while Tecwen received a 12 month sentence also suspended for two years.

Charles Ingram and his wife Diana. Picture: PA Images

Where are Charles Ingram and his wife Diana now?

Following his sentencing, Charles Ingram was forced to resign as major after 17 years of service by the Army Board.

Neighbours said he disappeared from the community in Westbury, Wilts, after the 2001 scandal, which saw him forced to hand back his winnings from the ITV show.

He and his wife seemingly struggled with finances and were later declared bankrupt.

It was revealed in March 2016 that Charles paid just £1,240 of the £25,000 fine he was given 13 years ago, and magistrates later cut it to £5,000 - while Diana's was quashed on appeal.

At the time, the pair were reported to be selling jewellery made by Diana on a market stall including brooches for £5 and necklaces for up to £40.

In 2018, The Sun also reported he was selling his £450,000 country home after the scandal turned him into a recluse.

According to The Sun, the pair have declared themselves bankrupt for a fourth time in August 2019.

