Who is Tecwen Whittock and what happened to him after Who Wants To Be A Millionaire scandal?

14 April 2020, 19:50

Tecwen Whittock was convicted after the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire coughing scandal
Tecwen Whittock was convicted after the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire coughing scandal. Picture: PA Images/ITV

Who is Tecwen Whittock? Did he go to jail and what happened to him after the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire scandal?

Quiz premiered on ITV this week, telling the story of the ‘coughing scandal’ on ITV game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.

Back in 2001, Charles Ingram (played by Matthew Macfaydan) allegedly cheated his way to winning the £1million prize, along with the help of his wife Diana (Sian Gifford) and Tecwen Whittock (Michael Jibson).

But who is Tecwen and what happened to him after the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire scandal?

Read More: Cast of Quiz: Who stars in ITV's new Who Wants To Be A Millionaire drama with Michael Sheen?

Who is Tecwen Whittock?

Tecwen Whittock (played by Muchael Jibson in Quiz) was a college lecturer from Cardiff, and was a contestant on series 10 of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire on 15 September, 2001.

Tecwen Whittock faced trial for his part in the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire coughing scandal
Tecwen Whittock faced trial for his part in the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire coughing scandal. Picture: PA Images

He walked away with £1,000 after incorrectly answering his £8,000 question.

Tecwen was later found guilty of helping Charles Ingram win £1,000,000, by allegedly using a coughing technique to hint at the correct answers.

Before his appearance on the show, Tecwen had also been on Sale of The Century, Fifteen To One, The People Versus and Brain of Britain.

Read More: Is ITV's Quiz based on a true story? And what happened with the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire 'coughing scandal'?

How was Tecwen Whittock involved in the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire coughing scandal?

When Charles Ingram appeared on the show, it was alleged Tecwen coughed every time the correct answer was read out.

At the time, the sound team noticed he also seemingly blew his nose whenever Charles was about to pick the wrong answer.

He is said to have coughed 192 times during filming.

The £1m prize money was suspended and in 2003 Tecwen, Charles and his wife Diana were arrested.

The trio have always denied the charges, with Tecwen insisting that he had a persistent existing cough, and it was all a "coincidence".

Where is Tecwen Whittock now?

After being found guilty of procuring the execution of a valuable security by deception and received a 12-month suspended sentence, a £10,000 fine plus £7,500 in costs.

Not much is known about Tecwen now, but he gave up his job as a lecturer at Pontypridd College shortly after the trial and is said to have sold his Whitchurch home to pay fines.

He is now approaching 70-years-old and has kept out of the spotlight.

Now Read: Where is Charles Ingram now and what happened to him after Who Wants To Be A Millionaire 'coughing' scandal?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The winners of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Quiz: How many people have won Who Wants to be a Millionaire? And where are they now?
Mark Bonnar is starring as Paul Smith

Quiz cast: Who is Celador producer Paul Smith? And what do we know about actor Mark Bonnar?
Adrian Pollock is played by Trystan Gravelle in Quiz

Who is Adrian Pollock? And what do we know about Quiz actor Trystan Gravelle?
Here's the order you need to watch the Star Wars films in

Star Wars order: What order should I watch all the Star Wars films in?
Everything we know about Ozark season four

When will Ozark season four start on Netflix and who will be in the cast?

Trending on Heart

Where is Ozark filmed?

Where is Netflix's Ozark filmed and is it a real place in Missouri?
Carrie Pollock, 99, told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid she was "determined" to beat the virus.

Pensioner, 99, who beat coronavirus hailed 'inspiration' as she appears on Good Morning Britain
The Apprentice has been cancelled for 2020

The Apprentice 2020 cancelled but Lord Sugar says candidates will be invited back
Everything you need to know about Netflix's Tiger King

Tiger King: What is the true story behind the Netflix series and what happens at the end?
Where are Joe Exotic's husbands now?

Netflix's The Tiger King: Who were Joe Exotic's husbands and where are they now?